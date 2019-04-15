Lethbridge candidates ready for Alberta election day

The clock is winding down for Lethbridge candidates who are making their final appeals to voters to elect them into the Alberta legislature.

“It was a lot of work to do in a short amount of time but I’m excited and a little nervous, to be honest,” said Lethbridge-East United Conservative Party candidate, Nathan Neudorf.

His team spent most of the weekend finishing up door knocking, with Monday scheduled to be a little more laid back.

Neudorf’s team said they knocked on about 14,500 doors in the four weeks leading up to April 16.

“(Voters) know who I am individually as well as the party platform. We feel we did everything we could to get our message out there,” he said.

Global News reached out to every candidate in both Lethbridge ridings to see how they were spending the final day of the campaign.

Many were speaking with supporters or trying to drum up final votes from people still undecided.

A University of Lethbridge political scientist said last-minute campaigning generally doesn’t have a tremendous impact.

“The main impact is if you haven’t seen anybody through the campaign. If somebody comes to your door, you can have a chat with them.

“If you haven’t made up your mind, it may provide some positive reinforcement in getting your supporters to the polls,” Geoffrey Hale said.

Meanwhile, Lethbridge-West’s Alberta Independence Party candidate was taking a breather over the weekend and used the final day of the campaign to work on his truck.

“I just don’t think that, at this point, going and knocking on 400 to 500 doors over the last three days was going to really change anything,” Ben Maddison said.

He added that he hopes voters heard his and his party’s message over the past few weeks.

“We just did the best we could with what we have and it’s been an experience – a good experience really,” Maddison said.

More than 696,000 advance poll ballots were cast across the province.

About 2,000 people participated in the vote anywhere option in each Lethbridge riding.