Alberta election Day 28: One last push on the eve of election day

Four weeks after the writ was dropped, Alberta’s party leaders are making one final push before Tuesday’s Alberta election.

The leaders will focus on Calgary and Edmonton on the last full day of campaign before the election.

A Global News/Ipsos poll released Monday showed while support the NDP has continued to grow through the campaign, it has not been enough to bridge the gap between the United Conservative Party, which holds a 10-point lead, according to the poll.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley will be making appearances at leader’s events in the province’s two major cities on the final day before Albertans go to the polls.

Notley is scheduled to appear at Nardei Fabricators in Calgary in the morning and at McKay Avenue School in Edmonton in the afternoon.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney will also be in the Edmonton region on Monday. He scheduled to take part in a door knocking kickoff in Sherwood Park at 11 a.m. and will be at a party rally in St. Albert in the afternoon.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will be in Edmonton on Monday. Mandel is making himself available to the media on the west end of the city at 11 a.m.

Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan will be in Calgary making a policy announcement.

Where the leaders are Monday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

CALGARY — Leader’s event (10 a.m., Nardei Fabricators, 8915 44 St. SE, media scrum to follow.

EDMONTON — Leader’s event (2:30 p.m., McKay Avenue School, 10425 99 Ave.)

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney

SHERWOOD PARK — Doorknocking kickoff and media scrum (11 a.m., #63 201 Kaska Rd.)

ST. ALBERT — Party rally, photo opportunity only (3 p.m., #128 15 Erin Ridge Rd.)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

EDMONTON — Coffee, media interviews with leader (11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 16745 111 Ave.)

Liberal Leader David Khan

CALGARY — Justice policy announcement (2 p.m., Liberal campaign headquarters, 906 Centre St. N)

— With files from The Canadian Press