Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Pointe-Claire

A 74-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by vehicle Monday morning in Pointe-Claire.

Montreal police say a 55-year-old woman was driving northbound on Maywood Avenue when she turned left on Drake Avenue and struck the pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the driver was not speeding and alcohol was not involved.

Investigators are at the scene to determine what happened.

