Big headliner concert returning to Moncton’s Magnetic Hill: Luke Bryan takes stage Aug. 10

A big headliner concert is headed back to Moncton’s Magnetic Hill this summer.

Country artist Luke Bryan will be making a stop in the city Aug. 10 as part of his Sunset Repeat Tour.

Whitecap Entertainment says special guests Kelsea Bellerini and Sons of Daughters will also be performing, and more artists will be announced in the future.

WATCH: Moncton Magnetic Hill Concert site (Feb. 26, 2014)

Bryan was last in the Maritimes in 2018, during a sold-out show at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

Tickets and on-site camping passes go on sale April 19.

READ MORE: Organizers don’t expect AC/DC will attract as many fans as their last Moncton show

Magnetic Hill has been the site of some big-name headliners over the years including The Rolling Stones in 2005, the Eagles in 2008, Bon Jovi in 2009, U2 in 2011 and Bruce Springsteen in 2012.

The last concert there was AC/DC’s stop in 2015 as part of the Rock or Bust World Tour.