SNL’s ‘The View’ tackles sanctuary cities as Meghan McCain, Joy Behar fight to talk

It was The View‘s Joy Behar versus Meghan McCain on Saturday Night Live, as the show gave its own interpretation of a recent real-life spat between the two co-hosts.

The tiff between the two occurred on Monday as the hosts were speaking about the recent resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and President Donald Trump’s policies surrounding immigration and sanctuary cities.

When Behar argued that one way to prevent Central American migrants from coming north is to provide financial aid, such as a house or food, McCain attempted to interject.

“I listened to you, let me finish,” Behar said to McCain, prompting her to respond, “Part of your job is to listen to me.”

In SNL’s take, Aidy Bryan’s McCain calls herself the “princess of Arizona” before stating there is a crisis at the border.

Kate McKinnon’s Behar responds by claiming McCain is “demonizing entire countries full of nice people,” before she’s interrupted.

The two then proceed in a back and forth with Behar asking to finish and McCain asking her to let her talk, “because it’s actually your job to listen to me.”

Cecily Strong’s Abby Huntsman breaks out the popcorn at this point, while Melissa Villasenor’s Ana Navarro films it on her phone before Leslie Jones’ Whoopi Goldberg breaks it up with a squirt bottle.

The panel then moves on to talk about anti-vaxxers amid the ongoing measles outbreak in the U.S., bringing on former co-host Jenny McCarthy, portrayed by SNL host Emma Stone.

This creates more chaos between Behar and McCain, with the former asking “Can I punch you in the face?” before Goldberg has to break it up once more.

The real McCain found the portrayal “hilarious,” tweeting about it before signing off as “the princess of Arizona.”

I’m not supposed to be on twitter because of hiatus BUT this sketch is hilarious, and being parodied by @SNL is a huge pop cultural honor. – Signed, your old intern and “the princess of Arizona” 😜🌵 https://t.co/HUtON4Xi3V — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 14, 2019

Behar also commented on the parody, but only to say she was happy to see “an actual female” playing her — in the past Fred Armisen has portrayed the talk show co-host.

Finally an actual female is playing me. Thank you Kate. https://t.co/rIOtQcQwqI — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) April 14, 2019

Huntsman and Navarro also enjoyed the sketch, with the latter also praising the presence of a “Latina comedian” on SNL.

Took too long, but am so glad to FINALLY see a bad-ass Latina comedian on @nbcsnl, I don’t even mind @melissavcomedy spoofing my daily tirades. All in good fun. Laughter’s good for the soul. Yes! What Trump (I prefer #PresidentLoco), is doing at border, is shameful. It is nasty! https://t.co/3rw5UXBQwG — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 14, 2019