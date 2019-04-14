‘Saturday Night Live’ has Michael Avenatti, Julian Assange spoofs debate who is craziest

Saturday Night Live returned with a few different characters, including spoofs of Michael Avenatti and Julian Assange, arguing over who is the craziest while in prison.

The skit begins with a few prisoners talking about their crimes and how they got in the slammer, when a lady, played by Kate McKinnon, pops out.

She talks of bribing university officials $500,000 to get her daughter into the University of Southern California (USC), where she majored in communications. She’s now an Instagram influencer.

“I own the guards here, I helped their kids get into competitive pre-JK,” she said, referring to herself as Brother Becky.

Brother Becky explains that she converted to Islam. She got her way in for $100 grand and for her brethren to stop calling her a white devil.

She’s also done 68 Hallmark movies, proving she’s been through more than the other prisoners.

“I’ve seen hell, man,” Brother Becky said.

But then, another prisoner appears who seems even more hardened than Becky.

It’s none other than lawyer Michael Avenatti, played by Pete Davidson.

“I’ve been accused of crimes you can’t even conceive of,” Avenatti brags. “Like blackmailing a sneaker company.”

Avenatti says he’s so crazy that a pornstar said she wanted to distance herself from him.

However, someone possibly even crazier than Avenatti appears, and that is Julian Assange, played by Michael Keaton.

While another prison almost mistook him for Santa back on crack, Assange reassures that it is himself, the “archetype of anarchy.”

“You want to throw down?” Assange challenges a prisoner, threatening to post his “ding dong” pics to the internet.

“I know everything baby,” Assange says, despite the prisoner using both letters and numbers in his password.

However, Assange did really have to “take a wikileak.”