Father-to-be Prince Harry takes unborn child on tour of star-studded baby shower on Saturday Night Live

Prince Harry took his unborn baby on a video tour of his star-studded baby shower on Saturday Night Live as royal-watchers await the birth of the duke and duchess of Sussex’s first child.

The skit opens at the Duke and Duchess’ estate, with comedian Mikey Day reprising his role as Prince Harry, or “the ginger of Windsor.”

The father-to-be begins the hilarious tour by introducing his “future child” to his own father, Prince Charles, played by Beck Bennett, who doesn’t appear to have much to say.

The younger royal moves on quickly when it becomes apparent his father will offer no more than a perfunctory “hello.”

Harry than points out late-night host James Corden, played by Aidy Bryant, who starts to belt out lyrics to Wake me up before you go-go.

“Don’t let him see the camera,” quips Harry.

Next up is his older brother Prince William, played by Alex Moffatt, who arrived at the bridal shower dressed as Freddie Mercury after his brother told him the shower would be 80s-themed.

“Ladies and gentleman, Freddie Mercury,” Harry jokes as he calls William over.

Cecily Strong’s Kate Middleton makes an appearance next and attempts to squash tabloid rumours that she and Meghan Markle are feuding, but is unconvincing.

“Why would we? Because I follow all the strict rules and she doesn’t, and people love her for it,” she asks.

Emma Stone makes an appearance as Harry’s ex-girlfriend Tinsley Granger-Gash, who tells the camera the royal broke up with her on WhatsApp, before drunkenly asking him to “kiss her on the lips.”

21-Savage, played by Chris Redd, and Ringo Starr, played by Pete Davidson, also make appearances at the star-studded event.

Even Queen Elizabeth, played by Kate McKinnon, says a few brief words to the camera for Harry’s unborn child, who she says she already loves “with all my heart.”

“Even though you’re half American, which means you’re half traitor,” she adds.

The video cuts to black after Harry, looking for Meghan Markle — who he says has gone for a nap — is finally interrupted by James Corden.