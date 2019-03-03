‘Saturday Night Live’ spoofs Michael Cohen’s testimony in cold open

Saturday Night Live returned this week with a cold open that focused on the testimony of Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, before Congress.

A parody of Representative Elijah Cummings led the questioning, telling everyone not to “ooh” or “aah” as it was not the TV show Married With Children, but there would be a performance by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez later.

Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, then addresses Cummings as “your honour,” and Cummings had to correct him that he isn’t a judge but a congressman.

Cohen says that it isn’t his first time under oath, but this time “he really means it.”

He begins with “Mr. Trump is a racist,” and looks around for a moment.

“Wow, thought that would get a bigger reaction,” Cohen says.

Cohen continues: “I was wrong and I know it cause I was caught. I was loyal to a man I shouldn’t of been. Now I know how Chloe Kardashian feels.”

Cohen then gets questioned by a parody of Rep. Jim Jordan, who starts off strong and angry but soon fizzles into “digging his own grave” with a number of points that go nowhere.

Rep. Paul Gosar later questions Cohen, and goes to the trouble of printing out a sign that says “Liar liar pants on fire” with a picture of Cohen, but doesn’t quite get his final point across well of “If you truth, pants are truth.”

Rep. Mark Meadows tries to prove Trump because he has a black woman working for him.

He has that lady stand beside him and calls her Omarosa, who used to work in the White House and appeared on Trump’s old TV show The Apprentice, but that lady, in fact, is not Omarosa.

Cohen then attempts to make a final case.

“Maybe I’m not a good person, maybe I’m a liar, a fool, have ruined hundreds of people’s lives.”

“Is there a but coming?” Cummings asks.

“No, there isn’t,” Cohen puts bluntly.