Alberta election Day 27: Mandel wants action on fraud; Khan to announce AGLC policy

After advance polls closed Saturday with record numbers — 696,000 ballots, according to Elections Alberta — the leaders campaigned in the two big cities on Sunday ahead of the election on April 16.

Where the leaders are Sunday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

NDP Leader Rachel Notley is set to visit Gurdwara for Vaisakhi at the Dashmesh Culture Centre in Calgary at 11:45 a.m.

Then she has an event scheduled at the Polish Hall in Edmonton at 4:30 p.m.

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

UCP Leader Jason Kenney has not released a Sunday schedule.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will be discussing fraudulent election activities outside the Federal Building in Edmonton at 10 a.m.

He is calling on the RCMP and the Elections Integrity Commissioner to take action to stop fraud in the election.

A party news release detailed how on Saturday evening Bob Wispinski, a resident of Ardrossan and owner of Nisku Ford, received a robocall from a voice that introduced itself as Mandel and called for him to make a strategic vote for the UCP in an attempt to stop the NDP. The Alberta Party said it was a fraudulent recording. Stephen Mandel has never advocated for voting for anyone other than the Alberta Party. It’s unknown how many other people received this call.

“How many other people have been misled? How many votes have we already lost? With the polls opening in less than 48 hours we call on the RCMP and Elections Integrity Commissioner to take immediate action before any further damage to our campaign is done,” Mandel said in a release.

Mandel is most frustrated by the fact that the voice on the robocalls sounds similar to his (this was verified by Bob, in photo above, who said it sounded like Mandel) and makes it sound like an endorsement.

Later on Sunday, Mandel will be door-knocking from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Edmonton-McClung.

Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan

Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan will be making calls at Liberal headquarters located at 906 Centre St. N. in Calgary at 9 a.m.

Calgary-Mountain View door-knocking is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Then, Khan is scheduled to announce an AGLC Reforms Policy at Revival Brewcade in Calgary at 2 p.m.

More door-knocking follows the announcement and is set to go until 8:30 p.m.