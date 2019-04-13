Calgary landlord apologizes after ripping down Alberta Party candidate’s election sign

Finally, a positive Alberta election story during one of the most divisive campaigns in the province’s history.

After a video posted Thursday showed a Calgary landlord named Steve ripping down an election sign on his lawn, Steve apologized to Gar Gar, the Alberta Party candidate for Calgary-East, over an hour-long coffee.

“He came out and said simply that he just had a bad day and I was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Gar said Saturday.

Destroying a lawn sign right in front of a renter. In #CalgaryEast, where most voters are renting homes, this only continues to isolate and instill fear in our community. Its a slap in the face for those who died in fighting for our democracy. #abvote #abpoli #yyc #ableg pic.twitter.com/dZyO3xIHoi — Gar Gar (@GarGar4YYCEast) April 11, 2019

During that discussion, Gar said the conversation quickly turned to how they could work together to improve the community.

“We are here to build a community, not to break it down,” Gar said. “I think it’s about meeting in the middle. I think it’s not about judgement.”

Gar said the open conversation they had was about bridging communication channels.

“I also gave him an opportunity to ask him as a constituent, ‘What would you like me to work on?’ So it turned from a bad situation to a good situation — it’s about giving a person an opportunity,” he said.

Gar appreciates that Steve was accountable for his actions.

Grateful to meet w/ Steve tonight. He did personally apologized for the incident. Indicated that he just had a bad day & will also be apologizing to the renter. As a landlord, Steve did not know that they were changes to @ElectionsAB #ABleg #abpoli #yyc #calgaryeast pic.twitter.com/s08HhuXE2p — Gar Gar (@GarGar4YYCEast) April 13, 2019

While Section 135.5(1) of Alberta’s Election Act says landlords cannot ban election signs from rented property, the size and type of signs can be regulated by landlords.