Calgary UCP candidate issues statement after RCMP raid on his business

United Conservative Party candidate Peter Singh issued a statement to declare his innocence on Friday night in response to a police raid on his business.

A source with knowledge of the raid has confirmed to Global News that RCMP seized material from Singh’s business Thursday night.

“I stand firm on my innocence,” the Calgary-East candidate wrote in a Facebook post. “I have fully co-operated with the RCMP.

“The items seized from my business were returned at 9 a.m.”

Singh describes the raid as an eleventh-hour “scare tactic” aimed at hurting his campaign and his party ahead of Tuesday’s election.

“I am completely focused on my campaign and this news story is not deterring our hard-earned efforts to represent my riding in Calgary-East and to advocate for a better Alberta,” he wrote.

Singh further clarified late Friday night that he would co-operate with the RCMP if asked.

It is not known why the RCMP seized items from the business, what was taken, or why it may have been returned. Global News has reached out to the RCMP, the UCP and Singh for comment but not yet received an official response.

Earlier in the election campaign, UCP Leader Jason Kenney confirmed a legal representative for his party has been in contact with the RCMP but describe its enquiries as a “fact-finding mission”.

“I directed our party legal representative to reach out when we heard about a complaint to the RCMP and he offered on behalf of the party any assistance or co-operation,” Kenney told reporters at a media event in Calgary on March 28. “I understand they’ve had some discussion and the party will always be there to provide any information that’s requested of it but I’m not going to try and imagine what questions they’re asking… I don’t know.”

Kenney’s comments came one day after Alberta’s election commissioner issued new fines in connection with financial wrongdoing with regard to contributions made to Jeff Callaway’s 2017 UCP leadership bid.

The RCMP has previously told Global News it was looking into voter fraud allegations — related to the 2017 UCP leadership race — brought forth by former UCP MLA Prab Gill, whom the party severed ties with after an independent report commissioned by the party found he had engaged in ballot box stuffing.

Happy Mann, a former United Conservative Party nomination candidate, who has been issued fines in connection with improper financial contributions made to Callaway’s leadership campaign, also alleged the UCP of using fake email addresses attached to memberships in the October 2017 leadership vote.

Gill sent a letter to the RCMP alleging the UCP used fake emails to give Kenney more votes in the leadership race, in which some have alleged Callaway ran as a kamikaze candidate to attack Kenney’s main rival in the contest, Brian Jean. Callaway eventually dropped out of the race and endorsed Kenney, who would later win the leadership.

Emails leaked to Global News show close communication between Callaway and Kenney’s campaign teams on a number of issues through the campaign.

None of the voter fraud allegations have been proven and Kenney has vehemently denied any involvement in the funding of Callaway’s campaign. Kenney has also denied any involvement in the voting structure of the UCP leadership race.

Earlier this week, Global News reported that leaked emails showed concerns over the 2017 UCP leadership vote were raised with the party weeks before Kenney won the race.

In an email obtained by Global News, dated Aug. 26, 2017, Hamish Marshall, who served on Brian Jean’s leadership campaign, flagged concerns to the party’s lawyer and threatened to go public, even including a draft press release.

Marshall condemned the “complete absence of scrutineering opportunities in the qualifying and voting process.”

