Man in hospital after shooting in Pointe-Saint-Charles

A 37-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a shooting in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighourhood overnight.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Dubuc said it happened at around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Wellington and Charron Streets.

READ MORE: Man arrested after gunshots fired in Côte Saint-Luc residential neighbourhood

Dubuc said police received numerous 911 calls from citizens reporting they had heard the sound of gunshots.

“Patrollers were already in the area and they quickly located the victim,” Dubuc said, adding he was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to his lower body.

“There is no threat to his life.”

WATCH: Quebec group calls for tighter gun control (Oct. 2018)

No arrests have been made and investigators are hoping to speak to the victim later in the day Sunday.

Dubuc said bullets and shell casings were found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.