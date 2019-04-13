Man arrested after gunshots fired in Côte Saint-Luc residential neighbourhood

A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after gunshots were fired overnight in Côte Saint-Luc.

The shots were fired at around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Kildare Road and Eldridge Avenue.

“We got a lot of 911 calls because it’s a residential area and it woke up a lot of people,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

“They said they heard shots fired on the street and saw a car fleeing the scene.”

READ MORE: Côte Saint-Luc stabbing sends 2 men to hospital

Couture said officers dispatched to the scene were able to intercept the vehicle, but three people inside fled on foot.

“Officers were able to catch one,” he said. “He is being questioned.”

Couture confirmed the 25-year-old is known to police.

WATCH: Montreal doctors speak out about gun violence

Officers have yet to locate the other two suspects.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. Police don’t know who, if anyone, was being targeted.

“As far as we know, no one was injured,” Couture said.

Bullet casings were located at the scene and Couture said a gun was found inside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.