Côte Saint-Luc stabbing sends 2 men to hospital

Montreal police are investigating an aggravated assault in Côte Saint-Luc that sent two men to hospital.

Police found two men with injuries to their upper bodies in a parking lot at the intersection of Vézina Street and Coolbrook Avenue at about 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday. They were both taken to hospital.

Manuel Couture, a police spokesperson, said a 50-year-old man is in critical condition. Police are waiting for an update on the condition of the other man, who is 35.

Investigators are meeting with witnesses. They will also verify if surveillance footage captured the incident.

Couture said police are considering whether the men wounded one another.

A security perimeter has been erected in the area.

