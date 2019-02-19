Canada
February 19, 2019 1:11 pm

2 pedestrians injured after van hits parked cars in Saint-Laurent

By Online Producer  Global News

The two pedestrians were struck in a parking lot in Saint-Laurent.

File/Global News
Montreal police are investigating after two pedestrians were seriously injured in a collision Tuesday morning in the Saint-Laurent borough’s industrial sector.

Const. Raphael Bergeron said around 9:15 a.m. a van veered into parking lot on Côte-de-Liesse Road and struck two parked vehicles.

The force from the collision pushed the vehicles into two pedestrians.

The two pedestrians were seriously injured in the collision. Bergeron said they were conscious upon arrival at the hospital, where they are being treated for head trauma.

Police say it’s too early to know why the van lost the control, but Bergeron said it could be related to health issues.

Investigators are at the scene.

