More snow coming to Montreal, up to 20 cm expected

More snow is expected for the Greater Montreal area starting Wednesday night and going until at least Thursday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a low-pressure system with a potential of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow could fall on southern Quebec.

“The core of the precipitation is expected to fall as snow,” the organization states.

“There is, however, a risk of freezing rain for regions near Montreal, as well as near the U.S. border.”

Environment Canada warns that there may be a significant impact on Thursday morning’s commute.

The organization is also reminding people to clear the snow from their roofs as there is an increased risk of collapse due to the weight of the snow.

Following the last snowstorm, Montreal’s Info-Neige app states that most boroughs have completed more than 80 per cent of snow removal.

The exceptions are: Pierrefonds-Roxboro (61 per cent), LaSalle (71 per cent) and Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (79 per cent).

