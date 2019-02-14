Montreal snow removal operations underway after intense winter storm

Montreal’s fourth and largest snow removal operation is well underway after about 40 centimetres of snow blanketed the streets and sidewalks.

“That’s huge. That represents 20 per cent of an entire winter in one night,” said Philippe Sabourin, City of Montreal spokesperson.

“It will cost a lot, $40 million.”

Snow removal kicked off at the city centre at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It started at 7 a.m. Thursday in the boroughs.

Doesn’t it strike you as strange that snow removal is planned for sometime between 7 am and 7 pm on Peel? Shouldn’t Peel be cleaned overnight? ⁦@InfoNeige⁩ pic.twitter.com/J8qVlqwidu — Karen Macdonald (@macdonaldglobal) February 14, 2019

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Most boroughs were reporting that they had completed less than 10 per cent of snow clearing.

Saint-Leonard and Outremont had the most streets cleaned, at 19 and 15 per cent respectively.

WATCH: With more than 40 centimeters of snow blanketing the Island of Montreal, it took a lot of time and patience to dig out.



With the build-up of snow along highways, and blowing snow clogging up ramps and exits, Quebec provincial police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads.

“Reduce your speed, keep your distance from the cars ahead of you and make sure your windows and lights are cleared,” the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

In Montreal, the entire snow clearing operation is expected to take about a week to complete.

A total of 3,300 workers are expected to take part in snow clearing operations.

WATCH: Montreal has been hammered with 40 centimetres of snow, but the weather didn’t stop from Montrealers from getting outside and enjoying the snow day.