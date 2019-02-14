Weather
February 14, 2019 10:15 am
Updated: February 14, 2019 10:25 am

Montreal snow removal operations underway after intense winter storm

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The commute into downtown Montreal from the West Island wasn't a smooth one after the recent winter storm. Global's Mike Armstrong documents his commute from Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Montreal’s fourth and largest snow removal operation is well underway after about 40 centimetres of snow blanketed the streets and sidewalks.

“That’s huge. That represents 20 per cent of an entire winter in one night,” said Philippe Sabourin, City of Montreal spokesperson.

“It will cost a lot, $40 million.”

Snow removal kicked off at the city centre at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It started at 7 a.m. Thursday in the boroughs.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Most boroughs were reporting that they had completed less than 10 per cent of snow clearing.

Saint-Leonard and Outremont had the most streets cleaned, at 19 and 15 per cent respectively.

WATCH: With more than 40 centimeters of snow blanketing the Island of Montreal, it took a lot of time and patience to dig out.

Global News
Story continues below

With the build-up of snow along  highways, and blowing snow clogging up ramps and exits, Quebec provincial police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads.

“Reduce your speed, keep your distance from the cars ahead of you and make sure your windows and lights are cleared,” the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said.

IN PHOTOS: Montrealers digging out of their homes

Chris Mourel-Île Bizard 2

Île Bizard.

Chris Mourel

Five-year-old husky Mya playing in the snow.

Russell Hughes
Maryanne Bellomo 2
Nancy Wheeler
Souad Rosemont-Petite-Patrie

Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

Souad
The Lees 3 Kirkland

Kirkland.

Lees
Melinda Townsend Rue Wellington

Rue Wellington

Melinda Townsend
Chris Mourel-Île Bizard 1

Île Bizard

Chris Mourel
Cheryl Vijh Digging a dog path

Cheryl Vijh dug a path for her dog.

Cheryl Vijh
Cynthia
Caroline Alary’s 6 pound chihuahua Maggie

Maggie the six pound chihuahua.

Caroline Alary
Craig Batty corner of Stanley and de Maisonneuve

Corner of Stanley and Maisonneuve.

Craig Batty
Maryanne Bellomo 1
Brett Hillgartner Beaconsfield 2

Beaconsfield.

Brett Hillgartner
Joy F.

In Montreal, the entire snow clearing operation is expected to take about a week to complete.

A total of 3,300 workers are expected to take part in snow clearing operations.

Follow snow removal in your neighbourhood on the Info-Neige app.

WATCH: Montreal has been hammered with 40 centimetres of snow, but the weather didn’t stop from Montrealers from getting outside and enjoying the snow day.

