Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Langley RCMP continue search for 4-year-old boy

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 20, 2026 4:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Missing Langley boy'
Missing Langley boy
A four-year-old boy is missing and is believed to be travelling with his mother. Langley RCMP released details about the missing boy and the suspected vehicle they might be in.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A four-year-old Langley boy remains missing after his disappearance was reported on July 16.

Langley RCMP said Ryan Atlas Andrews (Atlas) is believed to be in the company of his mother, Alisse Andrews and was last seen on July 15.

In a release, police said they believe Alisse and Atlas may be travelling in a 2021 black Nissan Qashqai bearing British Columbia licence plate RV0 03L.

Andrews is described as:

  • Four years old
  • 91 cm (3 ft 0 in)
  • 23 kg (51 lbs)
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes
Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Atlas, Alisse, or the vehicle they may be travelling in to contact police immediately,” said Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees the pair or their vehicle is asked not to approach them and contact Langley RCMP immediately at 604-532-3200.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Global News has reached out to Langley RCMP to clarify why Atlas’ disappearance is not the subject of an Amber Alert.

Ryan Atlas Andrews is seen here in this handout photo.
Ryan Atlas Andrews is seen here in this handout photo. Handout from Langley RCMP

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices