Langley RCMP continue search for 4-year-old boy

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A four-year-old Langley boy remains missing after his disappearance was reported on July 16.

Langley RCMP said Ryan Atlas Andrews (Atlas) is believed to be in the company of his mother, Alisse Andrews and was last seen on July 15.

In a release, police said they believe Alisse and Atlas may be travelling in a 2021 black Nissan Qashqai bearing British Columbia licence plate RV0 03L.

Andrews is described as:

Four years old

91 cm (3 ft 0 in)

23 kg (51 lbs)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

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“We are asking anyone who has seen Atlas, Alisse, or the vehicle they may be travelling in to contact police immediately,” said Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP in a release.

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Anyone who sees the pair or their vehicle is asked not to approach them and contact Langley RCMP immediately at 604-532-3200.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Global News has reached out to Langley RCMP to clarify why Atlas’ disappearance is not the subject of an Amber Alert.