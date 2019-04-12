Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of April 13

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

This weekend will have you believing in all sorts of magic, thanks to these very cool events.

1. Raise a Glass

According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, CF is the most common, fatal genetic disease for children and young adults in our country.

This weekend in Manitoba, there’s an event where you can help by simply raising a glass.

The Raise a Glass Wine and Beer Tasting Evening taking place Friday at Fort Gibraltar supports Cystic Fibrosis research.

It’s an evening to sample local breweries and Canadian wineries and snack on tasty dishes crafted with regionally-sourced ingredients.

Plus, there’s also a bonfire and s’mores to end the night.

Tickets are $60 and you can get yours here.

2. The Astonisher

Imagine a magician so astonishing he’s actually called The Astonisher — Gregoire, The Astonisher to be exact.

You can see him for yourself this Saturday at the Magic Club of Winnipeg’s annual Conjurors’ Cabaret on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Gas Station Theatre.

Every time he visits our studio at Global Winnipeg he wows our team with his slight-of-hand and leaves us wondering ‘How??’.

And it’s not just The Astonisher who will be entertaining the crowds at The Conjurors’ Cabaret. It’s a show that includes magic AND mind reading with two other acts: Brian Trudeau and Sean Fields.

This is a magic show for adults.

Tickets plus more info can be found right here.

3. Wheels, Wheels, Wheels

As in the World of Wheels taking over the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.

It’s an annual tradition for many folks, one that I’ve even enjoyed over the years, although I have a super limited knowledge of cars.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can catch everything from hot rods to custom cars and trucks, and meet the most interesting people as well.

These amazing vehicles AND bikes come from all over Manitoba and since it’s Jets playoff time, there’s even a special White Out display!

You can check out all the rides Friday from 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Have a great weekend everyone!