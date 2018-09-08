Philip's Magical Paradise
September 8, 2018

Manitoba’s magic museum to offer one last trick before closing its doors after 27 years

Gregoire 'The Astonisher' drops by Global News Morning to talk about a magic museum closing its doors after 27 years and performs a jaw dropping trick on live TV.

Owners behind a beloved magic museum in Giroux, Man. are putting their magic top hats in their magic trunk for good.

The museum was created 27 years ago as a dying wish for the couple’s son, Philip, who passed away from cancer at 15 in 1986.

“Philip’s parents, Marilyn and Gordon were running it together. Gordon passed away four years ago. Recently, Marilyn broke her hip. It’s become a lot of work and too much to keep going,” said local magician Patrick Gregoire.

Gregoire said the museum has meant a lot to him.

“The request from their late son to have magic shared from the room to the whole world is so touching. It’s incredible his parents did that,” Gregoire said.

“Hopefully we can keep the legacy going in some way,” he added.

Magicans from around Manitoba will gather at the museum over Sept. 8 and 9 for one last performance.

“It’s taking place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with live tricks from the Magic Club of Winnipeg and the Society of Young Magician. You can check it the displays and get some magic in you while you’re there,” said Gregoire.

The museum is located about 45 minutes southeast of Winnipeg. More information about Philip’s Magical Paradise can be found here.

