At 82, Saskatoon woodworker spends 8 hours a day raising money for charity

An 82-year-old Saskatoon man is using his woodworking skills to send kids from developing countries to camp.

Reuben Andres picked up the hobby in 1993 when he moved to Saskatoon’s Bethany Manor retirement home and now spends roughly eight hours in the workshop every day.

He often crafts birds from Saskatchewan and classic vehicles, but his miniature wood combines are the ones making a difference in the lives of others.

“I have a hard time saying no,” Andres said with a smile.

As of Friday, the woodworker was in the midst of creating 175 wooden combines to be sold as souvenirs at a future Harvest for Kids event.

Children from India, Cambodia, Kenya, Fiji, Mexico and Brazil have the opportunity to go to camp as a result of Harvest for Kids fundraising.

“They’re doing a good job of providing activities for kids . . . that’s a worthwhile project for me to be involved in,” Andres said.

Organized by Children’s Camps International, Harvest for Kids will host a Guiness World Record attempt in southern Manitoba for the most combines in continuous use on a field.

The previous record was set in 2012 in Dalmeny, Sask. when 244 combines took to the field.

Andres’ son, Wendell Andres, is the Saskatchewan representative for Harvest for Kids.

“My dad is a pretty crazy awesome man,” said Wendell Andres.

“He knows that his time is limited and he wants to make the most of it, so he chooses to do this for us and he’s just blessed a lot of people with his gifts.”

The Harvest for Kids record attempt is scheduled for August in Winkler, Man.