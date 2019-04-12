One person shot, killed near Nipsey Hussle procession route

One person was killed and three others were left injured after a shooting near the procession in Nipsey Hussle’s memory on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Crowds flooded the streets to view the procession of Hussle’s casket through the Los Angeles streets directly after the memorial service at the Staples Center.

Hussle’s body was carried in a silver hearse that was flanked by motorcyles — both those of police and bikers and ATVs. Footage aired by Fox affiliate KTTV showed some of the bikes doing wheelies as the procession travelled down Vermont Avenue, one of the city’s major thoroughfares.

A crowd of people briefly blocked the procession before the hearse was able to find an opening and pull through.

Police say there were no injuries on the procession itself but CNN reports that the shooting took place “near the procession route.”

Four people were shot, three men and a woman aged between 30-50.

The shooting took place at the intersection of 103 Street and Main Street, according to LAPD Chief of Police Michel Moore.

In the midst of this procession we have a multi-4 Shooting at 103 St and Main St. Victims are 3 Male Blacks and 1 Female Black – ages from 30-50 years old. Tragically one is deceased. Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims. We must stop this senseless violence,” Moore tweeted.

In the midst of this procession we have a multi-4 Shooting at 103 St and Main St. Victims are 3 Male Blacks and 1 Female Black – ages from 30-50 years old. Tragically one is deceased. Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims. We must stop this senseless violence. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 12, 2019

An hour before the shooting, Moore tweeted that he was “proud” of Los Angeles and, “My thanks also to our community partners who act as peacekeepers.”

Our people are working to provide for the safe passage of this procession.

I'm proud of their work as they encounter this extraordinary outpouring of our communities.

My thank also to our community partners who act as peacekeepers. pic.twitter.com/uPYuPmDA9s — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 12, 2019

The 41-kilometre procession made its way through the streets of South Los Angeles, including a trip past Hussle’s clothing store, The Marathon, where he was gunned down March 31.

This is the second event honouring Hussle that has turned violent.

The LAPD declared an unlawful assembly after the memorial gathering began at Crenshaw and Slauson Streets in Los Angeles on April. 1.

The LAPD tweeted that its “men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil.”

The police went on to say that reports of shots being fired at the memorial “do not appear to be accurate.”

Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

They confirmed, however, that people were “injured in the chaos” and that they were trying to restore order.

Two women claimed they were shot and injured as the crowd scattered during the vigil for Hussle, hours after the rapper was killed.

The women told investigators they fell to the ground as the crowd stampeded around them and discovered they had been shot, one in the back, one in the elbow.

Moore acknowledged the women’s reports two days after the vigil, but he said a commander there heard no gunfire.

The L.A. Fire Department (LAFD) had 19 patients in total, two of whom were in critical condition, two in serious condition and 15 who had non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle memorial in L.A. devolves into chaos as stampede leaves multiple injuries

The memorial service to the Hussle in the House rapper included tributes from his fiancée Lauren London, Barack Obama, his parents and siblings, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder and many more.

London took the stage with their two-year-old son Kross who took the mic to speak to the crowd a couple times.

“My pain is for my two-year-old who probably won’t remember how much his Dad loved him,” London said with tears in her eyes.

They were joined by Emani, Hussle’s seven-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, along with Cameron Carter, London’s nine-year-old son.

Cameron gave a speech about a dream he had on April 2.

“On the night of April 2, I had a dream I was in paradise and I was playing in the ocean water [when behind me] I saw Ermias … He said, ‘Whaddup killa? Cuz that’s my nickname to him,” Cameron told the crowd. “I told my mom about the dream and after I told her I was thinking about it and I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise.”

London read a text message that she sent to Hussle while they were laying in bed together on Jan. 21.

“I’m in bed while you’re sleeping and I wanted to tell you something,” the text starts out. “I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around. I am totally myself with you (which is probably why I’m annoying because I don’t wear a cool mask anymore lol). You’ve made me into more of a woman. You’ve given me an opportunity to really love a man. You’ve been with me while I’ve been sick. Through my fears. You have encouraged me and inspired me to reach higher,” London continued.

“I’ve learned so much more about myself with you. You’ve been my turn up and my church. I wouldn’t want to go thru this journey with anyone but you. I look up to you in a lot of ways and strive to educate myself more like you have. And when we’re at odds… I feel defeated and sad, knowing we are so much better than that. I just want you to know that you’ve been the greatest boyfriend to me. You aren’t perfect but I would never ask for you to be. You and I work. We fit,” London read to the crowd.

“And… you’re still the coolest guy in the world to me. Still! I love you so much. Unconditionally. My truth is this. I’m never going to give up on you. My loyalty and devotion is to you,” she concluded.

Lauren London shares a text message she sent to Nipsey in his memorial program❤️❤️Rest in perfect peace Ermias Asghedom 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle #RIPNIP pic.twitter.com/JzChryrIoS — Lé Sweets🌸 (@Queenziah) April 11, 2019

London revealed another tribute to the late rapper following the memorial service on April 11.

The 34-year-old actress posted a photo of her new ink in honour of Hussle on Instagram.

“Real Love Never Dies,” London said on Instagram. “When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC.”

— With files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Jesse Ferreras