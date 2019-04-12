Alberta election Day 25: We’re in the endgame now

On Day 25 of the Alberta election race heading into the last weekend of the campaign, Rachel Notley will be in Calgary, Stephen Mandel will be making a health-care announcement in Edmonton, and David Khan will be in Calgary.

The final days of campaigning come as hundreds of thousands of Albertans have already cast their ballot. In the three days since advance polls opened, 403,000 people have voted.

On Thursday, 83,000 people voted at advance polls in their own ridings, while another 44,000 people took advantage of the “vote anywhere” polling stations, which allow Albertans to cast their ballots at any polling station.

There are about 100 new locations for advance polls in malls, airports, recreation centres and even one in IKEA in Edmonton on Saturday.

Overall, in the past three days, 276,000 people have voted at advance polls, and 127,000 people have cast a ballot outside their riding.

On Thursday, federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney braved a heavy snowstorm to attack what they called the “Notley-Trudeau alliance.”

The two told a rally of hundreds of supporters gathered on a baseball diamond in Calgary that political change for Alberta and the country is in the wind.

Scheer said with the NDP in power, it has been winter for too long in Alberta, but spring is right around the corner.

Kenney repeated key themes of his campaign, talking about the number of Albertans out of work, a struggling economy, and how support to separate from Canada is growing.

Notley said this week, it’s clear from the policies and comments from some UCP candidates that a Kenney government wouldn’t protect some religions and LGBTQ groups.

She urged voters to cast a ballot for the NDP instead of for the Liberals or Alberta Party.

Where the leaders are Friday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

CALGARY — Leader’s event (10:30 a.m., The Grand, 608 1 St. SW). Scrum to follow.

CANMORE — Leader’s event (12:45 p.m., Canmore Golf and Curling Club, 2000 8 Ave.)

CALGARY — Leader’s event (4:30 p.m., Calgary-Cross Campaign Office, 1440 52 St. NE #174)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

No schedule was released for Kenney, however, the party is holding a technical walk-through of the United Conservative election night venue for members of the media.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

EDMONTON — Health announcement near the East Edmonton Health Centre (10:30 a.m., 11238 79 St. NW)

EDMONTON — Door knocking (4 p.m., Edmonton-McClung riding)

EDMONTON — Campaign announcement and diversity announcement at the Hellenic-Canadian Community of Edmonton and Region (7 p.m., 10450 116 St.)

Alberta Party Leader Mandel will make an announcement on how his party would modernize and invest in the Alberta health system, to provide better care to all Albertans.

“When you need the system the most, it’s there for you. But we also need to watch our costs,” Mandel said in a statement.

“Health care is the largest line item of our budget and we have an aging and increasingly complex society. We need to plan and be strategic, so that every dollar we put into the system has maximum impact to help Albertans get better, stay healthy and have quality of life.”

The event will take place near the East Edmonton Health Centre in the central part of the city.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

Calgary — All Party Public Forum on health care at New Central Public Library (12 p.m., 800 – 3rd St SE)

Khan will also spend much of his day door knocking in Calgary Mountain View, where he is running against NDP Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley, the Alberta Party’s Angela Kokott — a former journalist at Global Calgary and 770 CHQR — and UCP candidate Jeremy Wong, an ordained minister.

— With files from The Canadian Press