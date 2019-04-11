7 child pornography charges laid against Saskatoon man

Police have charged a Saskatoon man with a total of seven child pornography offences.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said the charges stem from complaints they received about three separate user profiles sharing child pornography through popular social media applications.

READ MORE: Estevan, Sask. man facing child pornography charges

The same person was associated with all three profiles, according to investigators.

ICE members searched a Saskatoon home on April 10 and seized child pornography, a cell phone, and laptop.

Joseph George Cyr, 53, was arrested at the home. The charges he faces include possession and making child pornography available.

READ MORE: ICE unit accuses Saskatoon man of uploading child porn to social media app

Cyr was released from custody on numerous conditions. He is scheduled to make his next Saskatoon provincial court appearance on April 25.

The ICE unit’s mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse as well as the exploitation of children on the Internet.