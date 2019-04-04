Man used City of Regina WiFi to access child pornography: police

A Regina man is facing child pornography charges after using public WiFi at a City of Regina facility to view child abuse imagery, according to police.

David William Stout, 46, has been charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

The unit includes investigators from the RCMP, Regina police, Saskatoon police and Prince Albert police. They focus on crimes involving abuse and exploitation of children online.

ICE began investigating in February following a complaint of a person using publically available WiFi at a civic facility to access child pornography on a laptop.

On Wednesday, Stout was seen at the city facility using his laptop and public WiFi, police said.

The ICE unit arrested him, seizing his laptop, cell phone and storage devices.

He was held in custody overnight and appeared in Regina provincial court. He was released on numerous conditions.

Stout is scheduled to reappear on April 17.