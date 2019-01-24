ICE unit accuses Saskatoon man of uploading child porn to social media app

A 29-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with two child pornography offences.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said the charges stem from a complaint made on Dec. 6, 2018, regarding a pornographic image of a child being uploaded to a popular social media website.

ICE members searched a home in Saskatoon on Jan. 23. Richard Penner was arrested near the home where his cell phone was also seized.

According to RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott Lambie, who is the head of the ICE unit, the image was sexual in nature.

Lambie added there seems to be a trend that offenders are using common apps like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share pornographic images.

Penner has been charged with possession and making child pornography available.

The man made his first Saskatoon provincial court appearance on Jan. 24 and was released on numerous conditions. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 5.

