Saskatoon man facing child pornography charges

A 43-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan ICE unit.

Saskatchewan ICE unit / Supplied
A Saskatoon man is facing child pornography charges after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit launched an investigation on Jan 11.

The unit began investigating the activities of a person who was allegedly sharing child pornography on the Internet through peer-to-peer networks.

As a result, Donovan J. Otten, 43, was arrested in Saskatoon. He has been charged with possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

The accused appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday where his case was adjourned until March 23.

