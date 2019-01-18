Child pornography charges for Martensville, Sask. man on day parole

A Martensville, Sask., man who was out on day parole for child pornography offences is facing new charges.

Police said Dale Edward Blair, 32, was arrested on Thursday at a home in the city just north of Saskatoon.

Members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit and Martensville RCMP said a number of devices and child pornography were seized at the home.

Blair is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of making child pornography available.

He is scheduled to appear Friday in Saskatoon provincial court.

Police said the investigation into Blair’s activities started in November 2018 after a complaint was made of child pornography being uploaded to a popular social media site.

They also said Blair’s day parole has been revoked.

