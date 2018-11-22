Northern Saskatchewan man facing child pornography charges
A northern Saskatchewan man is facing a number of child pornography charges.
Keayan Moore, 23, was arrested when the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit searched a home on Nov. 20 in Cumberland House.
Police said it was part of an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography on social media applications between February 2016 and November 2018.
Moore is charge with four counts of child pornography possession and two counts of distribution.
He appeared in Cumberland House provincial court on Nov. 20 and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Nov. 26 in La Ronge provincial court.
Cumberland House is roughly 435 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
