Mississauga man faces 13 charges in child exploitation investigation

A 43-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested in connection with a child exploitation investigation in which he is accused of abusing numerous children.

Toronto police said the suspect was apprehended after a search warrant was executed in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street on Nov. 7.

Police said the victims were abused between April 2010 and December 2013.

READ MORE: Toronto lawyer arrested, charged with child porn offences

Authorities said sexually explicit pictures and videos were taken of the children and the images were made available to them as well.

Christopher Pulleyn of Mississauga faces 13 charges including four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, make sexually explicit material available to a child, make child pornography and make available child pornography.

Police believe he also frequented the rave party scene and may have had contact with people across Ontario. Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

READ MORE: Waterloo police arrest 10 people in child exploitation sweep

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.