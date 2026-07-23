Cyclist dies following collision with car in downtown Montreal

A 65-year-old cyclist has died of injuries sustained in a collision last week, Montreal police said Thursday.
The collision occurred on the evening of July 16 at an intersection near Jos Montferrand Park in Montreal’s Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.
Get breaking National news
The collision involved one car and two cyclists, Johany Charland, a spokesperson for Montreal police, told Global News. The second cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Montreal police said this is the 10th fatal collision on city streets this year.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.