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Crime

Cyclist dies following collision with car in downtown Montreal

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 10:50 am
1 min read
SPVM View image in full screen
Close-up of a Montreal police cruiser. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
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A 65-year-old cyclist has died of injuries sustained in a collision last week, Montreal police said Thursday.

The collision occurred on the evening of July 16 at an intersection near Jos Montferrand Park in Montreal’s Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.

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The collision involved one car and two cyclists, Johany Charland, a spokesperson for Montreal police, told Global News. The second cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Montreal police said this is the 10th fatal collision on city streets this year.

The investigation is ongoing.

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