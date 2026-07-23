Cyclist dies following collision with car in downtown Montreal

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A 65-year-old cyclist has died of injuries sustained in a collision last week, Montreal police said Thursday.

The collision occurred on the evening of July 16 at an intersection near Jos Montferrand Park in Montreal’s Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.

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The collision involved one car and two cyclists, Johany Charland, a spokesperson for Montreal police, told Global News. The second cyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Montreal police said this is the 10th fatal collision on city streets this year.

The investigation is ongoing.