53-year-old Swift Current man facing child pornography charges

A 53-year-old man from Swift Current has been charged with three offences related to child pornography.

Tony Resendes faces possession of child pornography, making available child pornography and accessing child pornography charges.

READ MORE: Northern Saskatchewan man facing child pornography charges

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating the activities of a person downloading and sharing child pornography files through a peer-to-peer network on Aug. 13.

ICE identified Swift Current as the location where the offence was happening and on Oct. 17, a warrant was executed. Several computers, electronic storage devices and a cell phone were seized.

READ MORE: Former Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren pleads guilty to child porn charges

The information found on the devices supported the charges.

Resendes appeared in Saskatchewan provincial court Wednesday morning where his case was pushed back to the Dec. 12.