November 22, 2018 1:22 pm

53-year-old Swift Current man facing child pornography charges

By Online Producer  Global News

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a man from Swift Current, Sask. with three child pornography related offences.

Tony Resendes faces possession of child pornography, making available child pornography and accessing child pornography charges.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating the activities of a person downloading and sharing child pornography files through a peer-to-peer network on Aug. 13.

ICE identified Swift Current as the location where the offence was happening and on Oct. 17, a warrant was executed. Several computers, electronic storage devices and a cell phone were seized.

The information found on the devices supported the charges.

Resendes appeared in Saskatchewan provincial court Wednesday morning where his case was pushed back to the Dec. 12.

Global News