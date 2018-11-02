Former Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren pleads guilty to child porn charges

Former Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren is scheduled to be sentenced in early 2019 after pleading guilty to child pornography and child exploitation offences.

On Friday, Lundgren pleaded guilty to three counts: arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child, attempting to access child pornography and possessing child pornography.

The target of the arranged sexual offence he pleaded guilty to, the Crown said, was a child between the age of eight and ten.

“We have no evidence that any children have been harmed,” said Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli.

A fourth count of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child will be stayed upon sentencing on Jan. 9, according to the Crown.

“I anticipate we may be able to have a joint resolution to put forward for the court’s consideration,” Morelli told reporters.

For each offence, the mandatory minimum is one year incarceration, Morelli said, adding lawyers are not looking at the maximum sentence which she didn’t provide.

Lundgren, a former Walter Murray Collegiate teacher, was arrested in December 2016 after an online undercover police investigation led officers to seize his electronic devices.

He was charged with attempting to access child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Lundgren was granted bail only to be charged one month later with possession of child pornography and breaching an undertaking.

In light of the pleas, Morelli said the case provides insight as to how parents should speak to their children about staying safe.

“We do need to make sure that they understand that people in authority, including teachers, can also be perpetrators,” Morelli said.

Lundgren also faces charges out of Red Deer, Alta., where he is accused of sexual exploitation and luring.

The Alberta charges allegedly involve a student at a school where he taught in 2008.

With files from Dave Giles and Meaghan Craig