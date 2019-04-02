Crime
April 2, 2019

Estevan, Sask. man faces charges for sharing child pornography on social media

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a 30-year-old man from Estevan, Sask. for sharing child pornography through social media.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Estevan is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Estevan police say they received two complaints in December 2018 after Brian Christopher Leibel shared illegal content through social media.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit say they seized a cell phone and other computer devices from his home during a search warrant on Feb. 14.

Police say Leibel was arrested and charged on the spot.

He is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography while making it accessible to others.

Police say Leibel was released and appeared in provincial court on Monday. He is due back in court on May 6.

