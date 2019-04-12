London Lightning beat K-W Titans in game 3 to avoid elimination

The London Lightning live to play another day.

The Lightning beat the K-W Titans 115-107 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium to avoid elimination in their first round playoff series.

The game was a must win for the Lightning, who now trail the Titans 2-1 in their best of five series.

AJ Gaines came off the bench to lead the Lightning to the victory. Gains had 27 points and 14 rebounds, both team highs, despite playing limited minutes due to foul trouble.

Mo Bolden and Garrett Williamson both had 19 points while Marvin Phillips finished with 14.

The Lightning are attempting to win their third straight NBL Canada championship.

The start of the playoffs hasn’t gone the way the Lightning envisioned it would.

After a terrible start to the season, London rebounded to finish first in the central division. London and K-W split the season series 3-3.

The first two games, which were both at home, didn’t go London’s way. The Titans easily won game 1, then pulled out a tight victory in game 2.

Game 4 will be Saturday night in Kitchener at 7 p.m. If the Lightning win on Saturday, the fifth and deciding game of the series will be Sunday at Budweiser Gardens.