K-W Titans take Game 2 in London and lead Lightning 2-0 in first round series

The K-W Titans pulled off a second-half comeback in a 101-97 victory in Game 2 of their opening round NBL Canada series on Tuesday night at Budweiser Gardens.

The win gives the Titans a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five as the teams get set to shift to Kitchener-Waterloo for Game 3.

Flen Whitfield poured in 24 points for the the Titans to lead all scorers. K-W forward Akeem Ellis recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Garrett Williamson led London with 20 points.

The Lightning improved their shooting from Game 1 and got a good start as they led early and took a six-point lead to the locker room at halftime, but K-W hit some key shots to begin the second half and held the edge in rebounds 57-46.

The Titans trailed by as many as 10 points halfway through the third quarter, but began to cut into the London lead, getting to within a single point as the teams headed to the fourth quarter.

From there, London and K-W went back and forth, but stayed tight until late when the Titans managed to stretch a lead to four points and then held it as they made some late free throws.

Game 3, which is now a must-win for London, will take place on Thursday night in Kitchener-Waterloo.

If necessary, Game 4 would be Saturday night in K-W. A Game 5 would return to London on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The Sudbury Five and St. John’s Edge resume their series on Wednesday. They are tied 1-1.

Out east, Moncton is up two games to none on the Saint John Riptide. Halifax leads Cape Breton 2-1 in their other Atlantic Division series.