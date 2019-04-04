K-W Titans take Game 1 against London Lightning

The London Lightning dropped Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series to the K-W Titans by a score of 119-95.

It was a game filled with cold shooting by the Lightning and big performances by the starting five on the Titans side.

London shot just 39.8 per cent from the field while the Titans got 95 points from their starters. Forward Akeem Ellis of K-W led all scorers with 28 points.

The Lightning got off to a strong start in front of their home crowd at Budweiser Gardens, jumping ahead 31-26 after the first quarter. London was still ahead by four points at the half, but the Titans threw up 72 second-half points to take a 1-0 series lead.

Shooting from behind the three-point line went K-W’s way as well. The Titans hit 35.3 per cent of their attempts. The Lightning were 4-for-21 — just 19 per cent.

Garrett Williamson led London with 22 points. A.J. Gaines Jr. scored 18 and Marvin Phillips had 13.

Game 2 will be played Tuesday at 7:00 at Budweiser Gardens before the series shifts to Kitchener-Waterloo.

The Titans’ win was not the only upset win on the first night of the NBL Canada playoffs. Cape Breton knocked off regular-season champion Halifax 89-87.

The Sudbury Five will meet the Windsor Express on Friday in Game 1 of their series. The Saint John Riptide will play the first game of their series with the Moncton Magic on Friday night as well.