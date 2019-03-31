London Lightning add victory in final game to 1st place finish in 2018-19

The London Lightning clinched first place in the National Basketball League of Canada’s Central Division on Friday in Windsor.

On Sunday, the team completed their regular season schedule with a final victory over the Express at Budweiser Gardens, defeating Windsor 126-114.

London completed 2018-19 with a record of 22-18, one game better than the St. John’s Edge. The difference means a date with the KW Titans in the opening round as opposed to one with the Sudbury Five, although the Lightning split the series with both teams, going 3-3 against the Titans and 4-4 against the Five.

In their game against Windsor, the Lightning jumped out to an eight-point lead after one quarter and then pushed that to 17 points at the half.

London’s Marcus Capers recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Capers finished with the second-best shooting percentage in the league this season behind Rhamel Brown of the Halifax Hurricanes.

Garrett Williamson led the Lightning with 21 points, while A.J. Gaines Jr. had 20 points for London. Seven Lightning scorers hit double digits.

Windsor’s Juan Pattillo led all scorers with 22 points on the day.

London shot 51.5 per cent from the field and went over 80 per cent overall from the free throw line.

Windsor ended the year with an eight-game losing streak and will miss the post-season for the first time in their franchise history.

The first-round matchups in the NBL Canada playoffs are as follows:

Central Division

London Lightning vs. KW Titans

St. John’s Edge vs. Sudbury Five

Atlantic Division

Moncton Magic vs. Saint John Riptide

Halifax Hurricanes vs. Cape Breton Highlanders