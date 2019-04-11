Calgary Flames on Twitter: Most tweeted moment, most liked tweet

As the Calgary Flames prepare for Game 1 of their playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Twitter Canada is looking back at the season that was.

The most tweeted moment of the team’s 2018-19 season will come as no surprise to fans: it was when former Flames forward Jarome Iginla returned to the Saddledome for a moving ceremony on March 2 to retire his No. 12 jersey.

The most liked tweet from the official Calgary Flames twitter account was a tender moment when goalie David Rittich’s little brother Tomas met one of his heroes: Harvey the Hound.

Tomas, who lives with the Rittich family in Czech Republic, never misses a game.

“When they’re watching my games when they’re back home, he’s always looking for Harvey the Hound,” Rittich said in an interview on NHL.com. “I wanted to give him a moment he’ll remember, so we planned a surprise for him.”

The video, tweeted out on Jan. 18, showed Tomas, jumping into the arms of his furry hero.

Tomas Rittich, who has autism, met one of his heroes this week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zwn4JCXrNi — z – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 18, 2019

According to Twitter Canada, Johnny Gaudreau was the Flames player with the most Twitter account mentions this season, an honour he’s enjoyed for each of the last five seasons.

These were the three Flames with the most Twitter mentions in 2018-19:

Johnny Gaudreau (@johngaudreau03) Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) Mark Giordano (@MarkGio05)

The @NHLFlames Twitter account continues to grow. Regular season mentions of the Flames on Twitter grew by 17 per cent this season, compared to 2017-18 levels.

— With files from Matthew Conrod