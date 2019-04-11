Mount Currie wildfire now contained

The Mount Currie grass and brush fire in Lil’wat First Nation territory just east of Pemberton has been contained.

READ MORE: Mount Currie wildfire grows to 50 hectares, gets close to homes

The Nation’s chief operations officer Ernest Armann says the fire grew to about 95 hectares.

“What we learned from this process is how fast the fire moved — it was something (like) that in a matter of a minute, the fire probably moved about a kilometre.”

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and Armann says power was knocked out but has since been restored.

Residents on 15 properties were warned they may have to leave on a moment’s notice, though the blaze was contained before that had to happen.

The Provincial Wildfire Service says a cause has not been determined but it’s believed to be linked to human activity.

READ MORE: Vernon claims ex-fire chief didn’t trust the city and asked for an ‘exit plan’