Search resumes for missing Merritt cowboy Ben Tyner
The search for a missing cowboy near Merritt, B.C., has resumed.
Now that the snow in the area has melted, crews are back out looking for clues into the disappearance of Ben Tyner.
The 32-year-old ranch manager was reported missing in January when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road off Highway 97.
Officials launched a large search, which was called off after several weeks.
The B.C. RCMP Southeast District’s Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) was called to assist in the investigation in February. RCMP later asked the public for dashcam video in the hopes it may lead to his discovery.
Last month, RCMP said Tyner’s disappearance is considered suspicious and “may involve criminality.”
