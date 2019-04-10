Mount Currie wildfire — about 50 hectares in size — burns close to about 15 homes

A wildfire in the community of Mount Currie, just a short distance from Pemberton, started burning on Tuesday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the blaze was close to about 15 homes, but there were no evacuations as of press time.

Earnest Armann, chief operations officer with the Lil’wat Nation said authorities were watching the fire closely.

“People are not in danger currently,” he said.

“We are monitoring and watching a couple key assets in the area so that is our priority right now.”

An Emergency Operations Centre has already been created.

The wildfire had grown to about 50 hectares as of Tuesday night.

“We’re just monitoring the situation and being prepared for any emergency,” Armann said.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.