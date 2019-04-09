‘Don’t risk it’: Laval police urge residents without power to seek shelter

Several municipalities have set up shelters to house those who are without power in southern Quebec.

At the height of the outage, more than 300,000 people did not have electricity in the province.

In Laval late Tuesday night, there were still 45,000 people in the dark after a deluge of ice, snow and wind hit the area.

The city set up two shelters for people to stay warm, re-charge their phones, get a little snack and have a shower.

Several hundred people visited Laval’s two shelters Tuesday.

The Red Cross and a nurse were on hand to help residents who came to the shelter on de Lausanne Street.

Some residents spent the night, including Melissa Massenat. a mother of four.

“It has been a nightmare,” Massenat said. “My baby is only six months old, so it was hard to heat up her bottle.”

While some, like Massenat, didn’t have a choice, others like Manon Beaudoin decided after charging her cellphone at the shelter to risk it and go back to her cold home. She had been without power since 11 a.m. Monday.

“I don’t want to spend the night, even if it is cold,” said Beaudoin. “I should be fine.”

Police, however, are asking residents not to take any risks. Several families had to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after trying to use alternate heating methods.

“It is a silent gas — you don’t smell it, so be careful,” said Laval police Const. Evelyne Boudreau.

Officials in that city are asking people to check on their family and friends.

The two shelters are located at the community centres located at 45, de Lausanne Street in the Vimont district and at 6500 boul. Arthur-Sauvé in Western Laval.