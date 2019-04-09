5 cases of carbon-monoxide poisoning after widespread power outages in Laval

There are five cases of carbon-monoxide poisoning following a widespread power outage on Montreal’s north shore.

Evelyne Boudreau, spokesperson for Laval police, says a family of four was heating their home with a barbecue; an 11-year-old girl was brought to hospital.

Officers also found a man unconscious in his home. He was also heating his home with a barbecue.

Boudreau says all five people are in stable condition.

Freezing rain and strong winds are causing widespread power outages in Laval, the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than 250,000 homes across Quebec remain without power.

In Laval, about 76,000 homes are in the dark. That number climbs to over 77,000 in the Laurentians and 88,000 in Lanaudière.

In Montreal, there are just over 4,000 people without power.

“The freezing rain and the wind are causing branches and trees to come in contact with our network,” Hydro-Quebec explained.

“We are deploying every available crew in order to re-establish the service as fast as possible.”

About five to 10 centimetres of heavy snow is expected to fall on the Greater Montreal Tuesday evening.

“This snow could bring an additional weight on structures and trees that are already covered in freezing precipitation,” Environment Canada warns.

Hydro-Quebec says additional crews from other areas of the province are being called in to help.

“However, the weather and the very large amount of outages could mean that some customers might be back on the grid only in a few hours, depending on how their area is impacted,” Hydro-Quebec stated.