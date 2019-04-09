Widespread power outages force Laval school closures

Freezing rain causes widespread power outages and school closures across Laval Tuesday morning.

All Commision scolaire de Laval and Sir Wilfrid Laurier schools are closed on Apr. 9.

Transportation for all primary and secondary schools is cancelled, along with daycare.

Vocational Training and Adult Education Centers are also closed.

Staff at all schools do not have to go to work.

Commission scolaire de Laval says a decision regarding Vocational Training and Adult Education Centers evening classes will be made before noon.