Canada
April 9, 2019 6:22 am
Updated: April 9, 2019 6:55 am

Widespread power outages force Laval school closures

By Associate Producer  Global News

The ice-covered mirror of a a motorcycle is seen following freezing rain Monday, April 16, 2018 in Montreal. A wintry mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is tracking eastward over Atlantic Canada today, with forecasters warning the low pressure system could interrupt holiday travel and threaten power lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Canadian Press File/Paul Chiasson
A A

Freezing rain causes widespread power outages and school closures across Laval Tuesday morning.

All Commision scolaire de Laval and Sir Wilfrid Laurier schools are closed on Apr. 9.

Transportation for all primary and secondary schools is cancelled, along with daycare.

Vocational Training and Adult Education Centers are also closed.

Staff at all schools do not have to go to work.

Commission scolaire de Laval says a decision regarding Vocational Training and Adult Education Centers evening classes will be made before noon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
laval school closures
School Closures

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.