Le Patin Libre brings contemporary ice dance ‘Threshold’ to Montreal

Montreal-based ice troupe Le Patin Libre is bringing its unique brand of ice dance to the city.

The company is premiering their latest contemporary ice dance, Threshold at Aréna Saint-Louis in the city’s Mile End neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue expected to announce future skating plans this summer

The show explores the artistic potential of the glide, performed by former high-level figure skaters who blend athleticism and art.

“Instead of using the proficiency of dance movement we’re trying to use the proficiency of skating movement,” explained Taylor Dilley, a performer with Le Patin Libre.

“Telling a story with glide and that magical feeling of moving through space while not moving.”

Threshold performances are from April 10 to April 22 and tickets can be purchased through Le Patin Libre’s website.