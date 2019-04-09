Stryker Canada opens new Canadian headquarters in Waterdown

A medical technology company that supplies equipment to hospitals across the country has opened its corporate headquarters in Waterdown, Ont.

The Stryker Canada operations and distribution centre is on 130,000 square feet of land near Clappisons Corners.

Stryker, a medical technology company with 235 employees, is officially opening its new 130,000 sq ft operations, distribution and business centre in Waterdown pic.twitter.com/fJ5vz1hsPe — ken@chml (@kenchml1) April 9, 2019

Company president Scott MacNair says the head office is a consolidation of three local facilities, adding that it keeps approximately 200 jobs in the community.

MacNair says the company looked at other potential locations but added: “Hamilton is home for us, and we opted to stay here.” He said the company has been part of the city’s health-care ecosystem for some time.

Pls share: Honoured to attend the Stryker Canada Grand Opening today in #Flamborough, just off Parkside Dr in Clappison Business Park, creating over 275 jobs – first of many businesses coming to Flamborough. More info here: https://t.co/lJx0xCesQw #FlamboroughTogether — Judi Partridge (@judipartridge) April 9, 2019

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says retaining Stryker was his “main objective,” but he predicts lots of opportunity for future employment as the city continues to “cluster” investments within its life sciences sector.

Thrilled #Stryker is continuing to make #Waterdown its home. This $100M company investment will mean more jobs in our community! Congratulations to Scott MacNair, President of Stryker Canada and Kevin Lobo, Chair and CEO of Stryker Corp. #HamOnt #LoveYourCity pic.twitter.com/C5y7axmEAx — Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) April 9, 2019

Eisenberger notes that the opening of Stryker’s head office comes one week after Hamilton-based Fusion Pharmaceuticals received a $105-million investment into clinical trials of its cancer therapy research.

Stryker’s medical technology supports patients in a range of areas, including medical, surgical and capital equipment such as beds and stretchers.