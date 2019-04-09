Stryker Canada opens new Canadian headquarters in Waterdown

A medical technology company that supplies equipment to hospitals across the country has opened its corporate headquarters in Waterdown, Ont.
The Stryker Canada operations and distribution centre is on 130,000 square feet of land near Clappisons Corners.
Company president Scott MacNair says the head office is a consolidation of three local facilities, adding that it keeps approximately 200 jobs in the community.
MacNair says the company looked at other potential locations but added: “Hamilton is home for us, and we opted to stay here.” He said the company has been part of the city’s health-care ecosystem for some time.
Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says retaining Stryker was his “main objective,” but he predicts lots of opportunity for future employment as the city continues to “cluster” investments within its life sciences sector.
Eisenberger notes that the opening of Stryker’s head office comes one week after Hamilton-based Fusion Pharmaceuticals received a $105-million investment into clinical trials of its cancer therapy research.
Stryker’s medical technology supports patients in a range of areas, including medical, surgical and capital equipment such as beds and stretchers.
