Stryker Canada putting down roots in Hamilton with new national headquarters

Medical technology company Stryker Canada has decided to officially call Hamilton home.

Stryker will be expanding its presence in the Waterdown area with a new national head office situated along Highway 6 near Parkside drive.

“We did look in a lot of different areas and we decided we are a Hamilton-based company, kind of grown up here,” said President, Scott MacNair, from the groundbreaking ceremony.

The ultimate decision, however, he says came down to what was right for the employees.

The company already has an established presence in the community with an office just down the road from where the new headquarters will stand.

MacNair said that means many of the more than two hundred employees that he expects to bring under one roof are already living in the vicinity.

“We do have a very young demographic,” MacNair said. “Half of our workforce are categorized as millennials, a big part of their day-to-day life, we didn’t want to uproot that.”

Stryker has invested more than $1 million into the new 120,000 square-foot build.

It will house distribution, regulatory and corporate operations and act as an anchor to a 100-acre business park in the making.

It’s a commitment that Ward 15 Councillor Judi Partridge is happy to see, especially, given the city’s interest in landing another big business, online retailer Amazon.

“They’re going to be looking for where is a location that has good access to move goods and people and has the available space,” she said.

“You’ve got those big successful, solid businesses located in Hamilton, I think that is going to mean a lot to Amazon.”

Stryker Canada plans to open its new national headquarters in September 2018.