Regina police look to identify man in theft investigation

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a man regarding a recent theft investigation.
Police said the man is wanted for questioning after a theft at a hotel in the 1700 block of Broad Street on April 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
