April 9, 2019 3:49 pm

Regina police look to identify man in theft investigation

By Online Producer  Global News

Regina police are looking to identify the individual in this image, wanted for questioning for an investigation into a theft that occurred in a Regina hotel on April 5.

Provided Photo / Regina Police Service
The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a man regarding a recent theft investigation.

Police said the man is wanted for questioning after a theft at a hotel in the 1700 block of Broad Street on April 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

