34-year-old Regina man facing auto theft charges

A 34-year-old Regina man is facing charges after he was arrested on Tuesday for driving a stolen vehicle.

The Regina Police Service confirmed a vehicle driving in the area of 1st Avenue North and Winnipeg Street at about 8:30 p.m. was stolen.

Police said the abandoned vehicle was located in an alley behind the 100 block of Ottawa Street, and two suspects were seen walking away.

They were detained, but only one was arrested and charged.

Mark Allen Richard Morison is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation order.

Morison will appear in court on Feb. 6, 2019.