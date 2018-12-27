34-year-old Regina man facing auto theft charges
A 34-year-old Regina man is facing charges after he was arrested on Tuesday for driving a stolen vehicle.
The Regina Police Service confirmed a vehicle driving in the area of 1st Avenue North and Winnipeg Street at about 8:30 p.m. was stolen.
READ MORE: Regina police place charges after vehicle stolen with keys left inside
Police said the abandoned vehicle was located in an alley behind the 100 block of Ottawa Street, and two suspects were seen walking away.
They were detained, but only one was arrested and charged.
READ MORE: Regina police officer fires gun at vehicle trying to hit him
Mark Allen Richard Morison is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with probation order.
Morison will appear in court on Feb. 6, 2019.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.